Offender thought cannabis would be out of his system

A Cowra man has pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle with illicit drugs present in his blood when his matter was brought to Local Court on July 26.
Appearing before magistrate Alex Mijovich, Darrin Dalton, 54, was before the court disputing police facts on the grounds he was using cannabis after previously taking medical cannabis.
According to police facts tendered to court, on March 4, 2023, about 11.06 am, Hawkesbury Highway Patrol conducting stationary drug and alcohol testing on the Mid Western Highway at Cowra stopped Dalton's vehicle.
A breath test returned a negative reading, but a drug test detected Cannabis.
Taken to the Cowra Police Station for secondary testing, after being questioned about the positive result Dalton admitted to smoking Cannabis.
Dalton claimed to stop his usage two days prior before getting behind the wheel.
"I thought it would be out of my system," Dalton told the court.
He also told the court police did not show him his test and did not put in the police facts what he had told them about needing to use cannabis for medical reasons.
Dalton appealed to the court for leniency claiming he needed his license to attend medical appointments.
Due to previous traffic violations, Dalton's appeal for leniency to magistrate Mijovich was rejected.
He convicted Dalton, of Vaux Street, fining him $400 and disqualified him from driving for three months.
