Cowra continues to carry the torch for Legacy

Local torchbearers, an entourage of support vehicles, volunteers and military personnel took to the streets of Cowra on Tuesday as the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay made its way through town.
The Relay also attracted crowds of onlookers and received a warm welcome from students, as it wound its way 3.2 kilometres past schools and local landmarks, following a carefully planned route to give it maximum exposure to the community, sharing the message of Legacy.
The Torch is now half way through a six-month world tour paying homage to and acknowledging veterans' families, saluting their sacrifice and recognising the work of Legacy over the last 100 years to support them.
Cowra is one of the 45 towns visited by the Relay, which started from Pozieres, France on April 23 in the lead-up to Anzac Day, visiting various sites in Europe before commencing the Australian leg of its journey in Albany - the first port of embarkation for soldiers in the First World War.
The Cowra Legacy Centenary Torch Relay was officially launched from the Cowra Showground at 11am where Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Australia, Graham Boyd, described Cowra as the epitome of Legacy, "very friendly and very welcoming."
"The ethos of Legacy was founded on mateship formed in the trenches of WWI," he said.
"It's a name that for 100 years has represented a huge responsibility literally bequeathed to the nation."
Today Legacy looks after both widows and widowers of service men and women, with 40,000 enrolled beneficiaries including 1,200 children and youth and 1,000 with long-term special needs.
They have the support of 3,400 Legatees, plus thousands of other volunteers, not just financial but emotional care and social support.
"Legacy's people have in love and mateship been there for tens and tens and tens of thousands of children and have been informal "loco parentis" to children to meet spiritual, emotion and material support when war has claimed lives and impacted families," Mr Boyd said.
He said Cowra's torchbearers were amongst 1,300 torchbearers and 1,500 volunteers involved in the tour.
Mr Boyd thanked members of the Defence Forces who attended and provided a tri-service escort for Cowra's torchbearers and volunteers, Cowra Shire Council, Cowra Police, everyone in between and the team from Perfect Events for organising the tour.
He congratulated all those involved as torchbearers and volunteers saying, "we're so proud of you and thank you for making today a special event."
"Your commitment to honouring the Legacy Centenary throughout this event will allow Legacy to keep the promise alive for the next 100 years," he said.
Torch bearers locally were Frank Bridges, Betty Adams, Sally Prase, Rowena Casey, Rita Wade, Raymond Walsh, Barry Tucker, Kaye Kilby, Paul Smith, John McLaren, Harry Telfer, Beverly Bundy and Jenny Friend.
Chairman of Cowra Branch of Lachlan Legacy, Frank Bridges, as the first to carry the Torch in Cowra, said, "it is my pleasure to start off the run today."
"Cowra is a division of Lachlan (Legacy) and there are a number of beneficiaries in Cowra with 12 legatees looking after them.
"The work of Legacy is ongoing supporting legatees emotionally and financially." He said.
Mr Boyd said Legatees had carried the torch of service and sacrifice down from Legatee to Legatee since the Great War and this year's Torch Relay is about remembering as well as fundraising.
"Legacy's very fabric remembers, it cares, it stands behind families impacted by the cost of service."
After making its way though town and the hands of torch bearers, it was Lachlan Legacy President, Jenny Friend, who carried the Torch for the final relay leg to the Peace Bell in front of the Cowra Civic Centre. There she lit the Legacy caldron and recited the Legacy Ode.
The unveiling of a plaque at Squire Park and a wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph outside the Cowra Services Club followed.
The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay tour will finish at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne on Friday, October 13.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.