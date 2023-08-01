Taking an interest in nature

Cowra Shire Council, in collaboration with Local Land Services, Birdlife Australia, and Landcare, hosted National Tree Day at the Cowra Adventure Playground on Friday, July 28.
The event had an incredible turnout from primary school students, particularly Year 5 and Year 6 students from across Cowra Shire, who actively participated in the conservation efforts and a raft of fun activities.
The National Tree Day event provided a unique opportunity for young environmental enthusiasts to connect with nature and learn the importance of preserving our natural resources.
Students, accompanied by teachers and volunteers, planted saplings and native trees throughout the playground area, leaving a lasting green legacy for generations to come as well as learnt about the importance of taking care of the environment.
The Cowra Adventure Playground buzzed with excitement as the students took part in engaging and informative pursuits organised by Local Land Services, Birdlife Australia, and Landcare.
These groups played a pivotal role in educating the young minds about the ecosystem, biodiversity, and the significance of preserving native flora and fauna.
"The participation and enthusiasm shown by the Year 5 and Year 6 students from Cowra Shire were truly inspiring.
"It is heartening to witness the future generation taking an active interest in environmental conservation," Cowra Shire Council's Philippa Childs said.
Cowra Lions Club generously hosted a free BBQ for all attendees.
"We cannot thank all the groups enough for their participation in this event.
"We are delighted to have had such an overwhelming response to our National Tree Day celebration," Ms Childs said.
"The day is a great platform for fostering community engagement and empowering the youth to be active custodians of their natural surroundings.
"The success of the National Tree Day event at the Cowra Adventure Playground is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of Cowra Shire Council, Local Land Services, Birdlife Australia, Landcare, and Cowra Lions Club.
"The shared vision for a greener and healthier future is one that will continue to grow and flourish, just like the newly planted trees," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.