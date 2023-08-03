Semi final secured

The Cowra Magpies secured their spot going into the semi-finals with their win against Lithgow Wolves at Sid Kallas Oval last Sunday.
In what coach William Ingram said was "a good game with a decent win," Cowra's senior side walked away with a score of 40-10.
"It was a game we had to win," Ingram said.
For their last home game of the season, the Magpies went pink to celebrate the women in the league and had a local Wiradjuri artist Haylie Ingram add traditional art to the design of their jumpers.
A moment of silence was also incorporated into the game in respect for the passing of Fr Laurie Beath, who had contributed to the club for many years.
"We kept them to nil for most of the game til the last 15 minutes where there were a few momentary lapses where we weren't fully switched on, and the luck of the bounce of the ball allowed them to score their try," Ingram said.
"There was no moment of doubt, we knew we could've come away with it if we just played decent football," he said.
In the first half of the game, fullback Thomas Thuaux left the field after sustaining a shoulder injury, and centre Daniel Hatch also left needing stitches after coping an elbow.
Darcy Howard and Jack Nobes were standouts for the Magpies with Howard scoring two of the team's eight tries.
"Playing such a big game is really helpful heading into the back end of the season, where we're gonna need those leading players to stand up and make sure we keep our composure," Ingram said.
The magpies will be travelling to Bathurst to face Bathurst St Pat's at the Jack Arrow Sporting Complex this weekend.
The last time the Magpies and St Pat's faced each other was on June 17 at Sid Kallas Oval.
On that occasion the Magpies were unsuccessful St Pat's leaving the oval with the winning score of 34-16
"To get over St Pat's, we just need to get settled into our rhythm early, and when we start to build up a lead, we need to keep playing consistent football and make sure that what happened last time doesn't happen again," he said.
