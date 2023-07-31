Tributes flow on the passing of Father Laurie

Tributes are flowing for Cowra's Father Lawrence (Laurie) Beath following his passing in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The announcement of his death came via the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst facebook page on Wednesday.
The post read, "The Catholic Diocese of Bathurst Vicar General, Fr Paul Devitt, advises that Fr Lawrence (Laurie) Beath, Parish Priest of St Raphael's Parish, died in Cowra Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, July 26, 2023, following an on-going battle with cancer.
Fr Paul said, "The sadness of this news is tempered slightly by the knowledge that Fr Laurie is now free of the dreadful pain that the cancer was causing".
Fr Paul asked, "please pray for Fr Laurie as he now enters the new life that death brings, and pray for his family and friends, especially the parishioners of Cowra/Eugowra/Canowindra, and our clergy, as they deal with the stark reality of this news, and grieve a much loved brother and pastor".
A post on the St Raphael's Parish facebook page read, "in the quiet hours of Wednesday morning, our community became a lesser place with the passing of our beloved Parish Priest, Fr Laurie Beath.
The post included a collection of photographs to, "give just a glimpse of the gift that Fr Laurie has been to St Raphael's Parish over his 13 years here.
"He was truly an extraordinary man - generosity, enthusiasm, passion, energy, commitment, dedication, and a robust faith were characteristics that carried him through to his very last days.
"As we support each other through our collective grief, may we keep in our minds and hearts Laurie's own family, his priestly family, and his various parish families, keeping them all firmly in our prayers." The post concluded.
A Requiem Mass for Father Laurie will be at 11am on Wednesday, August 2, at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Cowra, a private cremation will follow the Mass.
The Mass will be livestreamed for those unable to attend and the link can be found via the Catholic Diocese, Bathurst, Facebook page.
There have been a flood of Facebook tributes for Father Laurie since the announcement of his passing.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.