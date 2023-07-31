Cowra Guardian
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cricket NSW to hold free cricket coaching workshop in Cowra

Updated July 31 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cricket NSW is offering free Cricket Australia (CA) Community Coach Workshops (old Level 1) for those that are interested in developing their coaching skills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.