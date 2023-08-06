Macca continues his quest to fill Cowra's retail void

Macca is also excited to announce that Beds R Us Cowra, are now stockists of First Flame luxury soy candles, stocking a variety of scents including Bergamot & Patchouli, Champagne & Strawberries, Coconut Lime Royale, Japanese Honeysuckle, Lemon Myrtle and One In A Million; along with statement Curvy Pillar Candles and the spectacular Wave Sculpture Candles.

