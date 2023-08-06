Macca continues his quest to fill Cowra's retail void

With the goal to help keep locals shopping local, Cowra business owner Stephen "Macca" McAndrew is working hard to fill the void left by the loss of several leading retail stores in Cowra.
This has been no small feat with his business, Beds R Us Cowra already bursting at the seams.
But where there's a will there is a way.
Taking advantage of the height of the showroom's walls and ceiling, Macca had a custom-built shelving hub built to maximise space for the shop's expansion into Manchester.
More recently due to customer demand, Macca has seen a need to increase the store's whitegoods range.
His business now stocks a larger range of refrigerators, chest and upright freezers, bar fridges, front and top load washing machines, dishwashers and microwaves.
Macca is also excited to announce that Beds R Us Cowra, are now stockists of First Flame luxury soy candles, stocking a variety of scents including Bergamot & Patchouli, Champagne & Strawberries, Coconut Lime Royale, Japanese Honeysuckle, Lemon Myrtle and One In A Million; along with statement Curvy Pillar Candles and the spectacular Wave Sculpture Candles.
First Flame candles are small batch, artisan candles that are handmade using premium cruelty free ingredients. Spoil yourself, your family or friends with First Flame's heavenly scented candles.
Beds R Us Cowra are your local Beds R Us and Shoprider dealership, offering a massive range of Australian made mattresses and bases, along with a range of mobility scooters, walking aids, lift chairs and lift beds.
Macca also stocks a variety of furniture, including bedroom suites, lounges, dining suites, office and outdoor furniture.
Beds R Us Cowra have loads of stock in store - there is something for everyone.
Help support Macca's effort to save a part of Cowra's Retail Industry. Invest in Cowra's future, shop local, shop Beds R Us Cowra - your one stop shop in home living.
