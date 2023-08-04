After walking a tightrope for the second half of the Blowes Cup season the Cowra Eagles cemented themselves a spot in the 2023 semi final series after a comfortable win over Dubbo Kangaroos on Saturday.
Regardless of the result of their final game of the regular season against ladder leaders Bathurst Bulldogs at Hartley Street this Saturday the Eagles, currently sitting in third place, will finish in the top four.
The Eagles were dominant against Dubbo last weekend with fullback Noah Ryan's boot guiding the side to a comfortable 44-5 win.
With plenty to play for, also fighting for a top four spot, the Kangaroos failed to fire a shot against the Eagles.
Scoring 24 points on his own, Ryan was pretty pleased with how things unfolded for his men.
"We've been improving throughout the season and we are happy with the performances we are starting to put together," he told the Dubbo Daily Liberal.
Cowra's Joe Sullivan got things off to the perfect start for his side, burrowing over early to open the scoring with Ryan adding the extras.
Cowra crossed again just before half-time with Blake Tidswell brushing aside defenders to plant the ball under the posts to give the Eagles the lead 14-0 heading into the break.
In the past this season the Eagles have switched off after opening up a comfortable lead but that wasn't the case on Saturday with Col Kilby's side going right on with the job in the second half.
Tries to Noah Ryan, Sioneise Anua and Damien Michael comfortably sealed the win and consequently a top four spot for the Eagles.
Dubbo's only points came courtesy of an unconverted try to Calub Cook.
Saturday's win secures a likely third spot on the ladder for the Eagles and a home final.
The Blowes Cup first grade ladder as it currently stands is:
In second grade the Cowra Eagles are well out of contention sitting in sixth spot on the competition ladder.
The Cowra Women's side, with just one win this season, hold down sixth spot on the Women's Westfund Ferguson Cup ladder.
In other Blowes Cup matches this weekend Forbes Platypi take on the Dubbo Kangaroos and Orange City hosts Orange Emus.
The Kangaroos should account for Forbes who have just the one win on the board this season and will be hoping Emus prevail against City, which would see the Dubbo side claim fourth spot.
