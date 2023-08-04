Cowra Guardian
Blowes Cup: Cowra Eagles defeated Dubbo

August 4 2023 - 10:12am
Noah Ryan contributed 24 points to the Cowra Eagles points tally against Dubbo last weekend helping secure the side a top four spot. File photo
After walking a tightrope for the second half of the Blowes Cup season the Cowra Eagles cemented themselves a spot in the 2023 semi final series after a comfortable win over Dubbo Kangaroos on Saturday.

Local News

