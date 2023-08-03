213k/hr and on the phone

A Cowra man who was on his phone during a police pursuit which reached 213k/hr has been jailed for nine months.
If not for legislation preventing him from doing so magistrate Alex Mijovich told the man he'd be spending the next 18 months behind bars.
When Troy Kennewell, 25, eventually stopped his vehicle about 5k from Cowra on the Mid Western Highway on June 1 he told police he was on his phone and didn't notice the police lights behind him.
He also told police he thought he was only travelling at 160k/hr.
"This is right up there," Mr Mijovich told the Wellington Street, Cowra resident during sentencing.
"I'm disappointed I can only give him nine months (jail). I was looking at 18 months but I can't do it because of legislation.
"This is one of the most serious speeding issues I have seen.
"And your only excuse was you didn't see the flashing lights because you were on your phone," Mr Mijovich said.
Kennewell appeared in Cowra Local Court last Friday, July 28, via audio visual link and plead guilty to the police pursuit charge as well as a raft of other charges.
Mr Mijovich jailed him for one month on the custody of a knife charge, fined him $1000 and disqualified him from driving for six months on the disqualified driver charge, fined him $600 on two drug charges and convicted him with no further penalty on charges of driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
On the police pursuit charge he will spend at least six months (non-parole period) behind bars and three years off the road.
"To a degree you got a free kick out of this," Mijovic told Kennewell.
Kennewell was before the court to answer eight charges.
According to police facts presented to the court Kennewell came to their attention about 12.15am driving on the Mid Western Highway in West Cowra above the signposted 50k/hr speed limit.
Police said they activated their warning devices to stop Kennewell for mobile testing near the intersection of William Street and the Mid Western Highway but he failed to stop, instead increasing his speed as he entered the signposted 100k/hr zone.
Kennewell, police said, travelled at no less than 200k/hr as he continued west.
The police pursuit, they said, commenced at 12.18am, finishing one minute later police clocking his vehicle travelling at 213k/hr for no less than 600 metres at one stage.
"After travelling approximately 5kms on the Mid Western Highway the vehicle pulled to the left of the roadway and stopped," police said.
When spoken to Kennewell told police "I honestly didn't know you were behind me.".
Police said he also told them "This is going to sound stupid, but I was on my phone and I thought I was doing like 160k/hr".
Police then conducted breath and drug tests on Kennewell, his breath test returning a negative reading and his drug test positive to methylamphetamine.
In the back seat of his vehicle police sighted a one metre long large wooden handled machete which he told them "yep it's mine I just liked it so I bought it, but I don't have a reason to have it".
Police also found a black balaclava, $300 in cash and two resealable bags containing methylamphetamine.
Kennewell claimed the drug belonged to "his mates".
