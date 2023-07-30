Shooters take aim at Cowra's Gold Cup

The Cowra Gun Club will again be hosting the annual Len Bird Cowra Gold Cup on the weekend of August 5 and 6.
Shooters from all over NSW, ACT and Victoria travel to Cowra to compete each year and the club hopes to have about 80 competitors participating in each day's events with all levels catered for including ladies, juniors, veterans, AA, A, B, and C graders.
This year the Saturday program will include the Cowra Bowling and Rec Club 50 target Single Barrel Championship and the Cowra Services Club Ltd 50 target Double Barrel Championship.
Sunday will see shooters competing for the Ag-Factor 30 target Pointscore Championship and the Glenn Sinclair Memorial Champion of Champions which is a challenging 75 target event comprising 25 targets each of Double Barrel, Single Barrel and Pointscore.
The overall High Gun for the weekend will go to the shooter who has amassed the most points and they will be presented with the 2023 Cowra Gold Cup badge which has been expertly crafted by Superb Jewellery.
This weekend is the Cowra club's major competition for the year and it brings many people to our town. It would not be possible without the generous support of the wonderful sponsors listed: Cowra Services Club Ltd, Superb Jewellery, Ag-Factor, Cowra Bowling and Rec Club Ltd, Marks Pumps, Hunt's Shooting Supplies, Philpott's Funeral Directors, Cowra Toyota, Allan Gray and Co, Balance Accountants and Advisers, Beecher Wool Services, Cowra Bus Service, Cowra Shire Council and Lachlan Fertilizers Rural.
