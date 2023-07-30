Cowra Guardian
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Shooters take aim at Cowra's Gold Cup

By Jenny Mould
Updated August 2 2023 - 8:25am, first published July 31 2023 - 7:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick Crowe gratefully accepting sponsorship from Lloyd Garratt at Cowra Services Club. Image supplied
Mick Crowe gratefully accepting sponsorship from Lloyd Garratt at Cowra Services Club. Image supplied

The Cowra Gun Club will again be hosting the annual Len Bird Cowra Gold Cup on the weekend of August 5 and 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.