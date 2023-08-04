Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Phill and Barb Curtis retiring after 'blessed to be in business'

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
August 4 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barb and Phill Curtis are saying goodbye to their loyal customers at the end of August.
Barb and Phill Curtis are saying goodbye to their loyal customers at the end of August.

Phill and Barb Curtis of Phill's Paint and Blinds in Redfern Street are retiring and the business in closing down this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.