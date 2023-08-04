Phill and Barb Curtis retiring after 'blessed to be in business'

Phill and Barb Curtis of Phill's Paint and Blinds in Redfern Street are retiring and the business in closing down this month.
"We would have preferred to see the business continue," Phill said this week.
But after having the business on the market for two years Phill and Barb have now made the difficult decision to shut the doors and say goodbye to their many loyal customers.
"We've tried to have it continue as a business," Phill said before adding "its basically paid five full time wages, and casuals".
With the business closing at the end of this month Phill and Barb are running clearance specials on floor stock items.
As for the curtains and blinds "there'll be no more measuring and no more fitting," Phill said.
The stock will be 30 per cent off as they prepare to close their doors after 13 years at their current site.
"We're so blessed with the people of Cowra, they've really supported us," Barb said.
"We've run with integrity, we've been really blessed being here and running a business in Cowra.
"It's been an absolutely fantastic opportunity and a pleasure to serve Cowra and be in business,.
"We'll certainly miss the customers coming in and having a chat. Some even make their own cup of tea," Barb said.
"The important thing is we need to say thank you," Phill added.
While Barb and Phill are looking forward to retirement their sons Geoffrey and Peter, who are also involved in the business, will continue to work in Cowra.
"Geoffrey has been the mainstay of the automotive paint section plus retail. He looked after everything other than the ordering of the Haymes paint," Phill and Barb said.
Peter has been responsible for measuring, quoting and installing.
"He's going back to bricklaying and Geoffrey has been offered work in retail," Phill and Barb said.
As for Phill's plans he says he'll do a bit of school bus driving and small acre slashing.
"And I have a lot of stuff to catch up around home," he said.
"I love gardening and will continue charity work with Operation Christmas Child and I love visiting the elderly, having a cuppa. I'd like to go back to doing that as well," Barb said.
"And I have a garage full of all my little timber projects.
"And I sew for Samaritan's Purse, make shorts, skirts for all the girls and boys," Barb said.
But first there's going to be that holiday they deserve after not taking a decent break for 14 years..
"We've bought a caravan, we'll do a few small trips and see how we settle in. We've got stuff to do," they said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.