Shared Table a Party Stylist of the Year finalist

The Shared Table of Cowra has been named a finalist in the Australian Party Stylist of the Year Awards.
Business owner, Trish Gunderson, said it was lovely to be nominated but it a mystery to her who had actually made the nomination.
"It was a lovely surprise to find out I'm a finalist in what is now the third year of the awards and the third year of my business," Trish said.
"I love creating grazing tables and its an honour to be asked to create them for people, knowing they become part of milestone events in their lives like weddings, birthdays, parties and funerals.
"Food is the unsaid heartbeat of special events where people meet and create memories."
Trish will know if she is a winner in the awards when they are announced on September 8 in Sydney.
She thanked each of her customers for their support, which allows her to have a business she loves, one that is growing and works in beautifully around the busy lives of her three children.
The Party Stylist of the Year Awards is an initiative of Party Stylists Australia who, together with industry leader Confetti Fair, have created the only awards platform for the industry.
This year the Australian Party Stylist of the Year Awards is all about how the industry inspires those around them and how they are inspired by others.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
