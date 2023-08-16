Multiple offences land man in prison

A Cowra man has been convicted and sentenced to a term of imprisonment.
When he came before Cowra Local Court on July 26 to answer the charges of stalk/intimidate (Domestic Violence, DV, related), destroy or damage property, contravening an AVO and destroy or damage property (DV related) Nathan Reid, 43 of Walker Street, was sentenced to jail for two months on each charge.
His sentence was backdated to his arrest on June 7.
His Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) solicitor, told the court Reid's record didn't entitle him to leniency considering his last DV related offences were in 2018, though Reid's health did speak to the current offences.
Reid's solicitor said a jail sentence would not be an appropriate vehicle for deterrence as Reid as he needed assistance.
Magistrate Alex Mijovich said he was not willing to unfairly increase Reid's custody, as an Intensive Correction Order would increase his time in custody to eight or nine months.
Mr Mijovich said while he agrees with Reid's solicitor about there being a need for some form of supervision, he would not artificially increase the custody imposed on Reid.
In sentencing, Mr Mijovich told Reid taking drugs and alcohol were not doing him any favours in helping to keep him out of prison.
According to police documents tendered in court, police received a call from the public on February 8, 2023 regarding concerns for the welfare of Reid, who had been making threats of self harm and harm to others while at a Bourke Street residence.
When police arrived at the residence they saw a person in a front room briefly before the lights were turned off.
A short time after police knocked on the window to the room, Reid came to the front door, holding two knives.
While speaking with police through the locked screen door Reid brandished the knives and threatened to stab police and made threats to kill himself if police attempted to enter the house.
The police attempted to negotiate for him to come out, before Reid became agitated and stabbed several holes through the screen door.
During the negotiations, Reid told police he had been at the residence all day.
After 45 minutes, Reid exited the building and was taken to Orange hospital due to his level of aggression and threats of self harm.
He was formally arrested at 12pm on June 7 after he was released from hospital.
