Drug driver convicted, fined

A Cowra man was convicted and fined for driving with drugs in his system when he came before Cowra Local Court on July 26 to answer the charge.
Representing himself Aaron John Denny, 35, of Keswick Street, said he sincerely apologised for the offence and he should have known better how long cannabis stayed in his system.
Denny was convicted, fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Denny told the court he thought he was right to drive as he had cannabis seven days prior and at the time of the offence he did not believe he was under the effect of cannabis.
Magistrate Mijovich told Denny he was not being charged with using cannabis, but rather having it in his system while driving, and police observations seemed to confirm he was not under its active effects.
In sentencing, Mr Mijovich told Denny this is the second drug driving offence he has been charged with in the last 12 months and described his driving history as a "shocker", though people do change.
According to police documents tendered in court, Denny was stopped by police on Brisbane Street on February 18, 2023 for random testing.
A breath test returned a negative result, but Denny tested positive to cannabis.
Denny was taken to Cowra Police Station for secondary testing which also returned a positive result for cannabis.
Denny told police he had smoked cannabis the Saturday prior and he did not use it often.
