Fine, disqualification for mid range drink driving

A Cowra woman has been fined and disqualified from driving when she came before Cowra Local Court on July 25 to answer a charge of drink driving.
Georgia Ridley, 49, of Lee Street was convicted, fined $1000, disqualified from driving for six months and placed on a mandatory interlock order for 12 months.
Ridley told the court she was extremely sorry for her actions and at the time of the offence she had little to eat.
Ridley said she had two glasses of alcohol out of miniature bottles and was unaware of how many standard drinks each bottle contained.
Magistrate Mijovich asked Ridley what she didn't learn from a previous charge of drink driving for her to be in front of the court again in less than seven years.
Mr Mijovich told Ridley every time someone drinks and drives they are a danger to the community.
Ridley was told she was given leniency when she came before the court before.
Mr Mijovich said when it comes to drink driving the issue is about public safety and it doesn't matter what community service someone does.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 2.30pm on Monday, June 5, 2023 the police were patrolling Cowra and stopped Ridley as she was driving north along Redfern Street for random testing.
When asked, Ridley told police she had two glasses of "sav blanc" wine at a local hotel.
When submitted to a breath test, Ridley returned a positive result for alcohol and was taken to Cowra Police Station for secondary testing which returned a result of 0.105.
At the police station, Ridley told police she had consumed two 200ml bottles of sauvignon blanc over a two hour period from 12pm to 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.