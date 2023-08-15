Drink driving 'morning after offence'

A Grenfell man has pleaded guilty to mid range drink driving in what his solicitor described as a morning after offence.
When he came before Cowra Local Court on July 26 to answer the charge Neville Roy Essex, 37, of Dagmar Street, was convicted, fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.
His disqualification was backdated to July 7, 2023, and he was placed on a mandatory interlock order for 12 months.
Essex's solicitor, Ms Rachel Power told the court this was a morning after offence.
Ms Power said while Essex has some other matters on his record, they are not serious.
She said her client works long hours and faces a lot of pressure from his work.
In his defence Ms Power said Essex had a big week at work and had several self poured rum and cokes before going to bed and received a shock when he was stopped for a breath test the next morning on his way home from watching football.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 10:20am on Saturday, July 1, 2023, police were patrolling Gooloogong and saw Essex travelling south.
Stopped for the purposes of random test he returned a positive result to alcohol.
Essex was unable to produce a licence when asked, but later checks revealed he had a valid MC class licence.
He was taken to Cowra Police Station for secondary testing which revealed a positive result of 0.148.
Essex told police he was returning home from football in Canowindra and had two or three home mixed rum and colas the night before, between 6:30pm and 7:30pm.
