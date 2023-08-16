Off the road for six months after drink drive offence

Oskar Smedblom will be without a licence for six months and then have to install an interlock device in any vehicle he drives for two years after appearing in the Cowra Local Court on July 26 charged with a mid range drink drive offence.
Smeldblom, 28, of Liverpool Street, represented himself when he appeared before magistrate Alex Mikovich to answer the charge.
Pleading guilty to the offence Smedblom said he had no excuse for his actions.
In addition to his time off the road Smedblom was also fined $900.
His time off the road was backdated to the date he was suspended by police, April 3 this year.
According to police facts presented to the court Smedblom's came to the attention of police at Portland near Lithgow about 11.50am on April 3.
Police, who were parked at the time after speaking with Smedblom earlier for an unrelated matter, followed his vehicle to his mother's house were Smedblom was sitting on the front lawn.
Spoken to Smedblom said "I wasn't driving".
A random breath test returned a reading of 0.182. A blood alcohol test taken later at Lithgow Police Station returned a reading of 0.130.
