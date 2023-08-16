Cowra Guardian
Off the road for six months after drink drive offence

August 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Oskar Smedblom will be without a licence for six months and then have to install an interlock device in any vehicle he drives for two years after appearing in the Cowra Local Court on July 26 charged with a mid range drink drive offence.

