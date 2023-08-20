Cowra Guardian
Driver admitted he was unlicenced after RBT stop

August 21 2023 - 7:44am
"This offence carries a 12 month jail term", David Young Gibson was told when he appeared in Cowra Local Court on July 26 to answer a driving disqualified charge.

