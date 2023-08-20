Driver admitted he was unlicenced after RBT stop

"This offence carries a 12 month jail term", David Young Gibson was told when he appeared in Cowra Local Court on July 26 to answer a driving disqualified charge.
Gibson was also told "you keep committing offences, saying you want to go to jail," by magistrate Alex Mikovich.
Gibson, who pleaded guilty to the offence, represented himself in court, telling Mr Mikovich he was "driving to get food".
The court was told it was Gibson's fourth offence of a similar nature.
Mr Mikovich convicted Gibson of the offence, fined him $1000 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.
According to police facts presented to the court Gibson, 46, of Mulyan Street was stopped by police about 3.40pm on June 24 a stationary random breath testing station.
When spoken to police said Gibson admitted, was asked about his licence "I don't have one, I'm suspended".
His breath test returned a negative result but police checks confirmed his licence had been disqualified from December 17, 2022 until December 7, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.