Offender on the wrong side of the road before colliding with gutter

Glenn Francis Moodie had an illicit drug in his system, was on the wrong side of the road, his lights weren't on, he didn't have his driver's licence on him and there was an unrestrained child in his vehicle when police stopped him about 8.50pm earlier this year.
He was subsequently charged with offences relating to his actions, appearing before Cowra Local Court on July 26 to answer the charges.
Moodie 60, of Brisbane Avenue represented himself when he appeared before magistrate Alex Mijovich pleading guilty to all offences.
"I should have known better, I was helping someone out at the time," Moodie told the court.
His driving history was described as "terrible" with magistrate Mijovich saying his actions suggested his driving was a "deliberate choice to not give a damn".
"I cannot send you to jail even if I want to but you're not going to be driving for six months," he told Moodie.
Mr Mijovich fined Moodie $600 and disqualified him from driving for six months on the charge of driving with an illicit drug in his system and fined him a further $500 on a negligent driving charge.
He convicted him of driving with his lights out, driving with an unrestrained child and driving without his licence but took no further action.
According to police facts tendered to the court about 8.50pm police saw Moodie's turn left onto Vaux Street, Cowra "at speed".
Police said Moodie lost control "travelled on the incorrect side of the road and collided with the gutter".
When asked to produce his licence Moodie told police he did not have it on him.
Police checks subsequently revealed he did hold a licence.
Two passengers were in the vehicle, one a three-year-old child who was not restrained properly for a child of that age.
Asked why this was the case Moodie's only excuse was "we only just got in the car".
Police then searched Moodie's vehicle and found two clear resealable bags containing a white substance they believed was ice.
Submitted to a random breath test Moodie returned a negative result before testing positive to cannabis during a roadside oral fluid test.
A sample, subsequently sent for testing, returned a positive for cannabis and methamphetamine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.