Man sentenced to time served after incident with police

A 27 year-old Cowra man was described as being placed in the "too hard basket" by Community Corrections when he appeared in the Local Court on July 26 to answer charges of intimidate police, fail to appear, stalk/intimidate and contravene an AVO.
Michael Matthews, of Taragala Street, pleaded guilty when he answered the charges via audio visual link from remand after spending the past three weeks behind bars.
Convicting Matthews but taking no further action than time served magistrate Alex Mijovich said "community corrections don't want anything to do with him".
"He's in the too hard basket.
"I don't see any point putting you on a bond," Mr Mijovich told Matthews.
"I'd be setting you up to fail by putting you on a bond.
Mr Mijovich convicted Matthews on the intimidate police charges but took no further action under Section 10A of the Crimes Act and dismissed the contravene AVO charge.
Matthews was charged after police attempted to talk to him about an incident at a Cowra supermarket.
According to police facts presented to the court police approached Matthews on a Cowra street but he refused to stop and speak with them.
Police said he told them "I will slit your throats" and at the same time using his left hand, he motioned across his own throat in a cutting motion.
