Windscreens smashed, television and heater damaged after argument

The "root cause of offending" for a Cowra man has been his involvement with illicit substances, the man's solicitor told Cowra Local Court.
Roy David Carberry, 42, appeared before magistrate Alex Mijovich on July 26 to answer charges of contravene apprehended violence order destroy or damage property and failing to appear.
Carberry, who appeared via audio visual link from a remand centre, pleaded guilty to all charges.
His solicitor requested her client receive a community based order for his offending, a request rejected by magistrate Mijovich who noted Carberry had failed to comply with previous orders.
"You need supervision but there is no point, you're not going to comply with it," Mr Mijovich said.
He sentenced Carberry, of Yarambildine Place, to two months jail commencing from July 18 this year when he was taken into custody.
"It's up to you (now) to decide what you're going to do when you come out," Mr Mijovich told Carberry.
"There's no point me telling you what to do."
According to a statement of police facts presented to the court Carberry's offending started about 1.30pm on June 19 after a verbal argument.
Carberry, police said, kicked the victim's vehicle before saying "I'm going to smash the house up".
Carberry then returning to his Yarambildine Place residence where police said caused $1500 in damage to a television, a portable heater, a mirror and several photo frames.
Police said he then, about 1.45pm, went to his partner's place of work where another argument took place.
Carberry then, police said, went to a carpark, located his partner's vehicle, smashing the front and rear windscreens.
The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $2000.
