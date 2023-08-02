Frosty reception on a day of hot scores at veterans golf

It was another frosty morning on the 27 July 2023 for the early starters.
The Golf Course is in great condition, but with diminished grass growth in the colder weather, longer distance can be achieved with a rolling golf ball, the competitors have the challenge of selecting the right club to play, to reach the putting greens, then judging the pace of roll and turn on the putting greens.
The event winners were the players who mastered the days conditions.
VETERANS 9 HOLE EVENT
The Veterans had a 33 entrants playing their 9 Hole Stableford competition from the first tee. Bruce Amos produced the winning score of 21 points, just ahead of Rod Eastwood with 20 points, in this closely contested event.
The eight prize winners are listed in their Stableford score order of merit, with their stableford scores for the 9 holes and the Veterans 18 hole handicap they played off:
21 Bruce Amos (34).
20 Rod Eastwood (6).
19 Neil Hayes (30).
19 Terry Winwood-Smith (19).
18 Jefferey Macpherson (14).
17 Nicky Basson (0).
17 Wayne RodwelL (20).
17 Clive Wilson (19).
These prize winners will have their Veteran 18 hole handicaps reduced by 3, other entrants will have their handicap increased by one.
VETERANS ANNUAL POINT SCORE
The annual point score is run from the first week of February through to the last week of November. Points are allocated each week for entrants, based on the players stableford score ranging from the low of one through to five for a stableford score greater than 19, for the 9 hole competitions.
As at July 27, 2023, with another four months to complete the annual point score, the leading nine Veterans are:
POINTS/NAME
50 Nicky Basson.
45 Bruce Amos.
40 Elwyn Ward.
40 John Herrett.
39 Mark Rush.
38 Lester Black.
38 John Holmes.
37 David Spolding.
37 Robert Morgan.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with all golfers playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
From a field of 32 starters, John Herrett who was the runner up in the previous week's PRO COMP, was the clear winner this week with 39 points, ahead of Jefferey Macpherson placed second on a count back ahead of Nicky Basson both with 37 points.
Nicky Basson also demonstrated his golf prowess winning both the "Nearest the Pin" prizes.
1st John Herrick 39 (points).
2nd Jefferey Macpherson 37.
3rd Nicky Basson 37.
4th Clive Wilson 34.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: Lester Black 33, Warwick Spence 33, David Gouge 32, Robert Morgan 32, Wayne Rodwell 32, Rodney Eastwood 32.
NEAREST THE PIN:
7th hole sponsored by by Nicky Basson. Won by: Nicky Basson 90cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Won by: Nicky Basson 383cm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.