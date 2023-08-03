Community Enterprise Centre receives Qantas grant to start a coffee shop

The Cowra Community Enterprise (CCE) Incorporated based in Cowra will receive a share of the flying kangaroo's Qantas Regional Grants Program, to build a coffee shop that helps disabled members learn new skills, gain employment and create an inclusive environment.
A spokesperson for CCE, Frances Woodbridge, said now the funds have been received the group will be looking to find suitable premises for the establishment of a coffee shop enterprise for participants.
The idea came about when five members of CCE undertook barista training by Verto and one of the members, Cass Sim, expressed her long held dream to have a coffee shop one day.
The establishment of a coffee shop will enable Cass and others to build on the skills they've learned, according to another spokesperson, Shirley Simms. They currently welcome visitors to CCE with a coffee made from a domestic machine.
"CCE is constantly evolving and brainstorming with participants as they gain skills and confidence, letting them know nothing is impossible and they should dare to dream," she said.
"CCE participants come from all walks of life and abilities, they are actively involved as volunteers in the community for such things as Meals on Wheels.
"We are here to bring the community together and see where it leads." she said.
The Qantas Regional Grants Program is providing $10 million in grants over five years - $2 million each year - to support not-for-profit groups and projects directly benefitting regional Australia. Grant winners were selected from a record 1600 applications from every state and territory, almost 40 per cent more than when the program first launched.
Grant recipients will receive a combination of flights, cash and marketing support.
Ten grant winners are based in New South Wales, which had the most applications from any state or territory. Queensland, Victoria and Northern Territory have five grant winners each. Western Australia had four and South Australia, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory had one.
QantasLink Chief Operating Officer Petrea Bradford said the volume and quality of applicants demonstrated the strength of community spirit in regional Australia.
"We're very much a part of the communities we fly to and we're really proud to be giving more back to regional Australia now our recovery is in full swing. "Community groups play a vital role in our regions, and providing them with financial, flight and marketing support will help them continue to support their communities.
"Our judging panel had a really difficult task selecting the grant recipients given the high standard and record number of applicants. There were many very deserving groups that we couldn't support this year and we encourage those who were unsuccessful this year to apply again next year."
The judging panel was chaired by QantasLink Chief Operating Officer and included two independent community panellists and two QantasLink pilots. The panel was tasked with allocating grant funds based on the strength of each application.
