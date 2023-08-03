Cowra Guardian
Community Enterprise Centre receives Qantas grant to start a coffee shop

August 3 2023 - 10:24am
Cass Easther and Karren Cave of the Cowra Community Enterprise group are looking forward to the possibility of opening a coffee shop in the future assisted by the Qantas Regional Grants Program. Photo supplied.
The Cowra Community Enterprise (CCE) Incorporated based in Cowra will receive a share of the flying kangaroo's Qantas Regional Grants Program, to build a coffee shop that helps disabled members learn new skills, gain employment and create an inclusive environment.

