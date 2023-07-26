Cowra Council celebrating its contribution to Cowra Shire

Cowra Shire Council is celebrating NSW Local Government Week 2023.
Showcasing excellence in public service and community engagement, Cowra Shire Council is pleased to be a part of the upcoming NSW Local Government Week, taking place from July 31 to August 6, 2023.
This annual celebration serves as an opportunity to recognise and appreciate the invaluable contributions of local governments, highlighting their significant role in enhancing the lives of residents and fostering thriving communities.
From the foundational tasks of managing roads, rates, and rubbish to the multifaceted and far-reaching responsibilities, the Council plays an instrumental role in shaping the growth and prosperity of the region.
Mayor Bill West said, "We are proud of the incredible strides Cowra Shire Council continues to make to address the needs of our community especially after the past three years.
"This week gives us the perfect opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our staff, who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards of service that our residents deserve."
Cowra Shire Council is a progressive and community-oriented local government authority committed to delivering services and empowering residents to shape the future of their region.
"Cowra Shire Council has consistently demonstrated its dedication to delivering a wide range of services to the community," Cr West said.
"From maintaining local infrastructure and public spaces to supporting economic development, educational programs, and cultural events, the Council continuously strives to improve the quality of life for all residents."
As we celebrate Local Government Week 2023, Cowra Shire Council encourages all residents to discover the incredible work done by the Council and its staff.
It is an excellent opportunity for residents to provide feedback, connect and actively contribute to building a brighter future for Cowra.
