Drink driver threatened with jail time

A Canowindra man has been told the submissions from his solicitor kept him from being sent to prison.
When he came before Cowra Local Court on July 26 to answer the charge of high range drink driving Trevor George Hoy, 64, of Tilga Street, was convicted, fined $600, placed on a mandatory interlock order and disqualified from driving for three months,
The disqualification was backdated to June 9, 2023.
Hoy's solicitor, Mr Yeo, told the court his client had several drinks at a licenced premises in Canowindra and had driven after he received a call from a friend who asked for some help.
Mr Yeo told the court Hoy was under the impression his friend needed immediate assistance and was on his way to help when he was pulled over by highway patrol officers as part of a King's Birthday police operation.
Mr Yeo said Hoy was seeking for the matter to be dealt with via a Section 10A, as the impacts of losing his licence would be devastating.
While declining to deal with the matter via a Section 10A dismissal, Magistrate Mijovich told Hoy his solicitor's submissions to court kept him from being sent to prison.
Other reason's which helped to keep him out of jail, Mr Mijovich said, included Hoy's generally good traffic history except for his counts of drink driving.
Mr Mijovich told Hoy the issue of community safety is paramount and didn't accept his solicitor's submission that Hoy would only have hurt himself while drink driving.
Mr Mijovich told Hoy each time he has a drink and gets behind the wheel he becomes a danger to others.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 4.05pm, June 9, 2023 police were patrolling Canowindra when they saw Hoy driving north along Rodd Street, at around 30km per hour.
Police activated their warning lights to stop Hoy's vehicle, though he drove for a short period before stopping in a driveway.
Police said Hoy got out of the car and told them he was doing a welfare check on a local resident who had recently injured themselves.
Police checked with the resident Hoy was going to see, confirming he was well and then performed a breath test on Hoy, which returned a positive result.
Hoy was taken to Canowindra Police Station for secondary testing which produced a result of 0.100.
In relation to his drinking, Hoy told police he had consumed schooners of beer at a licenced premises having his last beer at 3:55pm.
