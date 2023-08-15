Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Council welcomes funds but calls for 1% of all Federal taxes

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
August 15 2023 - 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council welcomes funds but calls for 1% of all Federal taxes
Council welcomes funds but calls for 1% of all Federal taxes

Cowra Shire Council has welcomed the early payment of the Federal Government's Financial Assistance Grant for 2023-24 which will see it receive more than $5 million in funding but at the same time repeating its call for one percent of Federal tax income to handed over to local government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.