Council welcomes funds but calls for 1% of all Federal taxes

Cowra Shire Council has welcomed the early payment of the Federal Government's Financial Assistance Grant for 2023-24 which will see it receive more than $5 million in funding but at the same time repeating its call for one percent of Federal tax income to handed over to local government.
Mayor Bill West and deputy mayor Judi Smith made the call at the July Ordinary meeting of Cowra Council after receiving news the Federal Government has announced the advance payment of the preliminary 2023-24 Financial Assistance Grants.
Cowra's grant of $5,943.657, an increase of 6.95%, represents approximately 100% of the amount council is entitled to.
Fellow Cowra Councillor Erin Watt said the council is "happy to see this (funding) come through at the beginning of the financial year which gives us the capacity to plan".
"However, as has been advocated for a long time there is a need for these financial assistance grants to be more substantial to perform the work delegated to local government.
"As we know in this chamber local councils are responsible for a huge amount of things in the community however taxes are generally raised at a Federal or State level," Cr Watt said.
Deputy mayor Judi Smith has welcomed the grants but repeated a call made in July by mayor West for Councils to receive 1% of all tax income collected at a Federal level.
"The Financial Assistance Grants and any other grants we get are extremely welcome," Cr Smith said.
She added "most councils are strapped for cash due to a combination of things which would include rate pegging (and) requirements that local government funds things that state government used to and in my opinion should fund.
"What would be even better than getting Financial Assistance Grants every year, the amount at the whim of whichever government is in power, is that if councils were given one per cent of government revenue and we knew exactly what we would get every year," Cr Smith said.
"One per cent is what we should be striving for and it would make life so much easier for our ratepayers," mayor West added.
"Traditionally Federal Government collects over 80 per cent of taxes, state government about 14 or 15 per cent and local government about four per cent.
"We really don't collect a great deal, we don't have a great revenue stream but we do provide services that impact on our community's lives every day.
It's totally reasonable for councils to continue to urge the Federal Government to loosen the purse strings a little bit more to make local government far more sustainable," Cr West said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
