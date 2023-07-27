Star Cowra breakaway Damien Michael picked for NSW Country rugby union squad

Cowra Eagle's breakaway, Damien Michael is again looking forward to the challenge of playing higher level rugby union after making the 28 player squad selected for the NSW Country Rugby Cockatoos.
The Cockatoos fly to Brisbane on the September 26 for the Australian Rugby Championships.
A relative latecomer to rugby Michael played a few seasons with the Cowra Colts before taking a break from the sport.
In his first year as Cockatoo, in 2022, Michael said the step up to higher level rugby had been challenging.
"The busy schedule is always challenging," he said.
"I can't casually do anything either, so I train a lot and I train hard every day, so it is challenging on the body as well.
"But I feel like everybody thrives when they're surrounded by great players, so I feel like I thrive in that level and intensity," he said.
Content to continue playing with the Cowra Eagles Michael admitted playing at a high level has always been in the back of his mind, but a change in location and having to restart life is not something that appeals to him at this point.
"At the moment, I don't know how I'd deal with that lifestyle change, I mean it would be great, but I haven't thought that far ahead," Michael said.
Michael's selection comes after two very successful seasons with both the Cowra Eagles and Central West Blue Bulls.
The Country Cockatoos squad started with 38 players before being narrowed down to a squad of 28 after a full day at NSW Waratah headquarters in Sydney where the squad trained and played a game.
The squad is continuing to train individually and play with their home squads as well as catching up on zoom each week.
As for where he will play for the Cockatoos Michael said, as a breakaway, he hopes to fill that position, but as he's also had experience as an inside centre, left wing, fly half, and scrum half, he isn't opposed to playing any of those positions.
But for now Michael is concentrating on his role with the Eagles who need to win at least one of their final two games to cement a top four spot in the Blowes Cup.
"We're starting to click now, and I think our confidence has built pretty well," he said.
"We're hunting the pack and I think we're going to come home stronger, we're gonna be the ones to look out for," he said.
