Cowra Guardian
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Star Cowra breakaway Damien Michael picked for NSW Country rugby union squad

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
July 28 2023 - 8:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cowra Eagle's breakaway, Damien Michael is again looking forward to the challenge of playing higher level rugby union after making the 28 player squad selected for the NSW Country Rugby Cockatoos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.