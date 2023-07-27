It's Christmas in July with cash prizes

Its Christmas in July at CLUB COWRA.
With the amazing kids play area, delicious Bistro menu.
Sweet cocktails and entertainment in CJ's by Shane Kerr it's a WIN WIN at Club Cowra this Saturday night including the quarterly barrel draw as part of its Christmas in July promotion.
Six "must win" cash prizes will be drawn with a $2000 cash for first, a $1000 cash prize for second place and four $500 cash draws for consolation prizes.
Members must be present to claim the prizes.
In addition, the Club will be running a 20 prize market night with prizes ranging from $30 to $50 in value.
Club General manager Lloyd Garrett said "the quarterly draws are a great way to reward our members for supporting the Club".
"The more you use the Club Cowra facilities the more chance you have of winning," Lloyd said.
Club Cowra will be starting its next barrel draw straight after the Christmas in July Draw with a Monster Market promotion with prizes from a fridge and a BBQ to a wine fridge and an Air Fryer in a 40 prize, $5000 extravaganza.
Club Cowra! Because its... Cowra's Club!
Wendy Matthews tickets are selling well so don't miss out on your chance to see this amazing performer right here in Cowra.
As an artist Wendy Matthews has an expressive voice that never fails to move those who hear it.
Her music is an unhurried journey of clean melodies, infectious energy, and simple grace.
In an age where uber-production techniques are thought to be hip and cynicism an attribute, Wendy has proven that commitment to beauty is still not only valid but applauded by the public ear.
Wendy is performing at Club Cowra on August 12.
You can book your tickets at the Club Cowra office or through 123tix.com.au
Tickets are $39 each for members and $49 for non members.
