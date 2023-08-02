Breakout services on Saturday

The 79th anniversary of the Cowra Breakout will be celebrated on Saturday, August 5 with two public events to mark the occasion this year.
The first is at 8.30am with a wreath laying at the Cowra POW Campsite and Italian Memorial on the corner of Evans Street and Sakura Avenue.
This will be followed at 10am by official wreath laying ceremonies at the Australian and Japanese War Cemeteries, Doncaster Drive, conducted by the Cowra RSL Sub-branch.
At the conclusion of the wreath laying ceremony in the Japanese War Cemetery, visitors are invited to remain for a short Buddhist ceremony performed by Rev James Wilson, Tetsuyu - Amida- ji Jodoshu Temple, Brisbane.
The Cowra Breakout, on August 5, 1944 is regarded as the largest prison escape of World War ll.
During the escape attempt by 1104 prisoners and the manhunt which followed four Australian soldiers and 231 Japanese soldiers are said to have been killed or committed suicide.
