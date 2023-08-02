Cowra Guardian
Breakout services on Saturday

August 2 2023 - 1:43pm
Services will be held on Saturday marking the Breakout anniversary.
The 79th anniversary of the Cowra Breakout will be celebrated on Saturday, August 5 with two public events to mark the occasion this year.

