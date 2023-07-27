$1 million facility planned at Cowra Ability Network's Lyall Street site

The Cowra Ability Network will utilise approximately 100 square metres of space for a planned $1 million community hub at its Lyall Street facility which will house its 20 services.
Cowra Ability Network's Annie Crasti hailed the sod turning for the new facility at the Lyall Street site on Tuesday, which has been in the works for a few years, as "a brilliant day."
The Cowra Ability Network's 70 staff provides more than 1400 hours of disability support assistance to the community each week.
"We are overjoyed," Annie Crasti said.
"We've been looking out for this for a long time.
"We'll be able to get all of our services here in the one location.
"The development and construction of this community centre would not have been possible without our board's support and countless hours of dedication," she said.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke and Cowra mayor Bill West were present to conduct the sod turning for the project which will consolidate the Ability Network's 20 care programs into a single location.
"This is a momentous day for the Ability Network," said Board Director Shane Kreuger.
"It brings together the beginning of a vision that the board as a whole had, bringing all of our community services into one place," he said.
Praising the Ability Network's contribution to the Cowra community Ms Cooke told Tuesday's gathering of staff, board members and guests "you will never forget this day, it's the culmination of years and years of work just to get here."
"What strikes me is the determination and vision of the board and the team all coming together to provide the best possible care and opportunities for everyone in the community," she said.
"This is a great occasion, a lot of hard work put into this, and now a vision is becoming a reality," Cr West said.
"It is a tremendous achievement to be able to now bring your services into one place where people can learn and grow.
"(You) are increasing social inclusion for the participants, and for that I congratulate you all," he said.
Ms Crasti said the project will begin as soon as feasible and is expected to be completed in nine months of its start date.
