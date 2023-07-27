Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

$1 million facility planned at Cowra Ability Network's Lyall Street site

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
July 27 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cowra Ability Network will utilise approximately 100 square metres of space for a planned $1 million community hub at its Lyall Street facility which will house its 20 services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.