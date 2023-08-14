Childcare shortage hits home

Two local women, Lucy Jones and Jackie Noack, are adding their voices to a push by The Parenthood to lobby for more childcare spaces in Cowra and across regional Australia.
The Parenthood is an inclusive movement of parents and carers, and they launched an online campaign four months ago to hear from as many parents as possible, about the need for more childcare and early education places in rural Australia.
"Finding a spot in early learning and care can be tricky anywhere in Australia, but it is especially so for families living in regional, rural and remote areas where places are severely limited," the Parenthood web site states.
Lucy Jones was one of the first mother's to responded to the call for information.
In November last year Lucy had been fortunate enough to find childcare two days a week in Cowra for her then 13 month old old daughter, Zara.
This provided Lucy with the opportunity to continue her career as a freelance writer.
However, her family was thrown into chaos in May, when an email from her childcare centre indicated due to staff changes, the centre would only offer care for children three years and older. There was no timeframe on when the situation might change.
"We were at a crisis point, we had a week's notice and the waitlists at other childcare centres in town are already overflowing.
"After some frantic phone calls I was able to enrol Zara in a new childcare centre in Young, an hour's drive away, for two days per week. This is not ideal but I am able to work while I'm in Young.
Lucy said in an article published in the Guardian, "A one-hour commute in Sydney is unremarkable, yet in Cowra it takes no more than five minutes to go anywhere (and you can always park right out the front). So being forced to add four hours of travel time to our week is particularly painful."
"We only have to manage this situation for another six months as I have secured a spot for Zara with Good Start Learning in Cowra from January.
"But I know there are other parents with real jobs like nurses, teachers and police officers; what do they do to continue working?" She said.
Another first time mum, Jackie Noack, of Cowra, is also facing the uncertainty of trying to place her soon to be one year old daughter, Melinda, into childcare so she can return to work as a shearer and wool classer.
"When my daughter was born last August, I wasn't aware we would have to sign-up for childcare in October for the following year.
"In January when I started looking for childcare, I realised there were no spots and that she couldn't go anywhere in terms of placement this year.
"We are on waitlists and I call every couple of weeks to see if there are any vacancies, I don't even know if we will get in next year.
"I really have to go back to work to keep the bills paid with the rising cost of living, I just don't know what's going to happen. I can't take her to work with me.
"I have no family here, as I am from Germany and my partner's family are scattered all over NSW.
"I would really like to get back into work especially around October, which is known as the 'silly season' in the shearing industry, but I'm sitting at home because I can't access childcare.
"I know there are a large number of women in rural areas who would go back to work if they could get childcare.
"Its a very uncertain time for me and my family, I can't plan for work as there is no timeframe, no way of knowing when I might get a place."
Campaign Director, Maddy Butler, on behalf of The Parenthood said, the information from Lucy and Jackie along with 125 other responses from parents and carers from right across the state, will be presented to Ministers and Shadow Ministers of Parliament in a preliminary report in August.
A formal report will follow to relevant parliamentarians in September.
"We will continued to lobby on the behalf of parents until this issue is resolved." Maddy said.
There is no cut off time for responses to The Parenthood's call for information.
As their web site states, "If we include enough real stories in the report, we can show decision makers that lack of access to childcare is a serious and widespread issue, and convince them to fix it."
You will find the form to share your experiences and why things need to be changed at https://www.theparenthood.org.au/regional_rural_families_deserve_better.
For more information or to discuss further, please email Maddy Butler at maddy@theparenthood.org.a
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
