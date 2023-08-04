Cowra Guardian
An outstanding achievement for one of Cowra's newest businesses

August 4 2023 - 3:16pm
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, has recognised Flow Smart Pty Ltd with the Top ZimmaticTM Dealership Award for the APAC region for 2023.

