An outstanding achievement for one of Cowra's newest businesses

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, has recognised Flow Smart Pty Ltd with the Top ZimmaticTM Dealership Award for the APAC region for 2023.
Flow Smart owners Bryce and Cate Yates, who are opening an outlet in Cowra, proudly accepted the award during the company's recent dealer convention.
Flow Smart's Cowra dealership is located at 133 Fitzroy Street, Cowra.
"We are proud to recognize the team from Flow Smart for this outstanding achievement," said Gustavo Oberto, president of Global Agricultural Irrigation at Lindsay Corporation.
"They are dedicated to providing their customers with game-changing innovations that improve operational efficiency, boost productivity and reduce input costs.
"Their commitment to customer service is second to none."
Bryce and Cate first opened the business in 2005, drawing on their respective careers in Irrigation Agronomy and Chartered Accountancy.
Flow Smart are market leaders in the design, supply and installation of spray irrigation systems for the agricultural, civil and industrial markets.
Together with diverse clients and a dedicated team of employees, the business has grown to service irrigation areas throughout NSW and Victoria.
"The award is recognition of our team's hard work to our client's businesses over many years, and we are thrilled to bring global recognition back and share it with our regionally based team," Cate said.
"Winning the award has great meaning for our team who represent the partnership between Flow Smart as a premium dealer and Lindsay's flagship ' Zimmatic' brand.
Flow Smart offers full-service irrigation solutions for clients from initial sale through to delivery and construction of equipment, delivering tailored systems and turnkey infrastructure specific to individual circumstances and needs.
"It's a huge honour, as a first-generation business, we have been fortunate to have grown with our clients. We partner with our clients in their success stories and this is recognition of the support we have received from our industry-leading agribusinesses throughout our service regions," Bryce said.
"For us to be successful, our clients' need to be successful and we focus on finding solutions for clients.
"It is an exciting time for innovation in Agriculture in Australia and together, with the advancements of our partners, like Lindsay, we look forward to integrating a suite of technology to advance our clients," Bryce said.
