Tigers set up Cup blockbuster

The Canowindra Tigers and Manildra Rhinos will play for the minor premiership when the two sides meet in the final round of the Woodbridge Cup in Manildra this weekend.
The regular season ending blockbuster was set up after the Tigers made it five wins on the trot when they defeated the Grenfell Goannas on Sunday while Manildra were impressive 72-12 winners over CSU.
Off the back of another Mariner brothers show the Tigers were equally impressive, winning 56-16 against the Goannas.
Leading 38-6 at the break Tigers coach Ron Lawrence had an opportunity to make a few positional changes and give the opportunity for his bench to have plenty of game time.
The Mariner boys, Duwayne, Shiem, Jackiel and Jaye have been a revelation for the Tigers dominating across the paddock and Sunday was no different with Shiem crossing for a double as the Tigers piled on nine tries.
"It's unbelievable. These boys have welcomed us from Sydney and made us feel at home," Shiem said after the win.
"We could just come here and do our bit, but we want to give back to this club. They haven't won it since 1995 and that's what we want to do, win it for them," he said.
The Tigers posted first points of the game with the ever present Ryan Clarke backing up Duwawyne Mariner to score under the posts.
Logan Harris made no mistake with the conversion for the Tigers to lead 6-0.
It was Duwayne Mariner causing havoc again In the 16th minute before drawing the last line of defence to send Shiem Mariner over for his first of the match and the Tigers second.
This time Harris was off target but the Tigers were cruising at 10-0 before going on a try scoring spree for the remainder of the first 40 minutes which saw them go to the break up 38-6.
Six minutes into the second half Grenfell reduced the lead to 38-10 before the Tigers hit back with young winger Ky O'Byrne, who was making his senior grade debut, scoring out wide.
Ryan Clarke then made it a double of his own before Lewis Dwyer scored next to the posts.
CANOWINDRA TIGERS 56 (Ryan Clarke 2, Shiem Mariner 2, Josh Cooney, Lewis Dwyer, Brodie Friend, Jaye Mariner, Ky O'Byrne tries; Logan Harris 5, Jack Grant 3 conversions) defeated GRENFELL GOANNAS 16 (Dan Harveyson, Fotofili Paunga, Simi Anau tries; Josh Edwards 1 conversion)
Canowindra's hopes of a top four finish remain alive after the side's 24-8 win over Grenfell at Tom Clyburn Oval on Sunday.
With just one game of the regular season remaining only CSU and the winner of the game between Cargo and Molong, are mathematically able to catch them.
Worst case scenario they could fall to sixth place, which would result in a home elimination semi-final.
Off the back of good tagging from Maddy Barrett and the Price sisters Katie and Kelly and with Jade Harding looking dangerous every time she touched the ball, the Tigeresses raced out to 6-0 lead in the first 15 minutes of Sunday's game.
They then extended the lead to 10-0 after an opportunist try from Kyra Fisher before the Goannas hit back with two tries of their own.
Fortunately for the Tigeresses both conversion attempts were waved away before a second half error from the Goannas saw Molly Grant swoop to score the match winning try.
CANOWINDRA TIGERS 24 (Jade Harding 2, Molly Grant, Kate Price, Kyra Fisher tries; Charlie Burling 2 conversions) defeated GRENFELL GOANNAS 8 (Caitlin Dixon, Faith Smith tries)
