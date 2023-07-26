The future of sheep breeding to take part in Cowra Poll Dorset Day

The Australian Poll Dorset Association's Central Western NSW will host the Poll Dorset Youth Day again on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Cowra Showground from 9am to 3pm.
More than 200 high school students from around NSW have registered, with many more wanting to come but organisers have had to limit the number of attendees to make the day work for those attending.
Two Cowra schools are represented, as well as schools from Bathurst, Forbes, Grenfell, Wagga, Canowindra, Orange, Walla Walla, Portland, and Sydney.
Topics to be covered at the youth day include the characteristics of a Poll and how to choose a ram Junior Judging in Dorset; sheep diet and fat scoring sheep health; the ethics of animals; butchering a carcass demonstration; lamb market suitability; pregnancy testing; performance evaluation and; farm security.
