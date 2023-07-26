Cowra Guardian
The future of sheep breeding to take part in Cowra Poll Dorset Day

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
July 27 2023 - 9:00am
Gunnedah High's Rheggie Jaegar, Brooke Cowan (agriculture teacher), Bronte Snow and Chloe Elsley at the Poll Dorset Youth Day held in Cowra last year.
The Australian Poll Dorset Association's Central Western NSW will host the Poll Dorset Youth Day again on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Cowra Showground from 9am to 3pm.

