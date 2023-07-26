Kak Smith, Jim McNaught singles champs

Sunday morning saw 12 hardy and rugged-up bowlers enjoy some late sunshine for the Mixed Social Bowls.
Upcoming Events.
The first round of the Men's Triples will be played this Saturday 29 July, with the following matches.
Noel Hubber, Bruce Oliver, Joe Burgin v Marc Eisenhauer, Paul Druery, Greg Nicholls.
Ian Walker, Alan Anderson, John Pickard v Kak Smith, Jim McNaught, John Bischof.
Ken Porter, Rob Oliver, Steve Treasure v Tom Peadon, Cobar Houghton, Brian Duff.
Trevor Ellis, Dave McLoughlin, Mike Baldwin v Shane Lauritzen, Bob Morgan, Steve Sculthorpe.
The Cowra Eagles Bowls Club will host up to 48 bowlers from Goulburn on September 2 and 3, so we would like to see as many of our bowlers come along and enjoy a great weekend of bowls with our visitors.
Details and the nomination form are on the Notice Board.
A reminder to our newer bowlers that State Rookie bowls nominations close on August 1.
Sunday morning Mixed Social bowls are on again this week. Everyone is welcome no matter your age or bowling ability.
Good bowling 'til next week.
