Cowra Guardian
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cowra Eagles still in third position

By Andrew Fisher
July 28 2023 - 7:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cowra Eagles have maintained their position in third spot on the Blowes Cup ladder with 32 competition points after defeating second placed Orange Emus at the Eagles Nest on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.