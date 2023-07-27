Cowra Eagles still in third position

The Cowra Eagles have maintained their position in third spot on the Blowes Cup ladder with 32 competition points after defeating second placed Orange Emus at the Eagles Nest on Saturday.
The win doesn't ensure the Eagles will finish in the top four as they are just one point ahead of fourth placed Orange City and two points clear of Dubbo Kangaroos who they face in Dubbo this weekend.
Their final match of the regular season is against the runaway competition leaders Bathurst Bulldogs, in Cowra.
The Bulldogs have suffered just the one loss so far this season.
In last weekend's other games Orange City defeated Forbes Playpi 31-10 and Bulldogs hammered Dubbo Kangaroos 77-10.
"That was awesome, they are a fantastic team, very good in the backline," Cowra captain Cooper Sullivan said after last Saturday's win.
"It was how Cowra likes it, a rough game, it suited us. It felt great out there.
"The boys are starting to gel nicely, its finally starting to come together," Sullivan said.
The Eagles have defeated both Orange sides, Emus and City in recent weeks in close encounters to jump into third place on the Blowes Cup ladder after narrow losses to both sides earlier this season.
"There were a number of times when I thought we were over, credit to them, they had great defence and we got there in the end," Sullivan said.
"We've got to have a pretty honeymoon run, an away game against Dubbo and a home game against Bathurst. We'll see what happens, we'll make something of it," he said.
Emus player Josh Bass summed up their performance as "disappointed".
"It felt like we didn't have any of the ball in the second half. It felt like we just defended for 40 minutes," he said.
And the crowd at the Eagles Nest for Old Boys day would have agreed with Bass's assessment of the second half.
The Eagles hammered the Emus line for long periods only to be denied by desperate last line defence.
"We just kept giving the ball away in our set piece, the scrums and lineout. It's something we need to work on," Bass said.
"And we had plenty of missed tackles today. Something we have to work on coming into the finals.
"They just wanted to win more than we did. Hopefully we turn this one around," Bass said.
Emus opened the scoring on Saturday with a penalty before the Eagles hit back with a try to Cooper Sullivan, converted by Noah Ryan.
The two sides then went blow for blow in the first half with scores locked at 17 all at the break.
It was the boot of Noah of Noah Ryan that made the difference in the second 40 minutes with two penalty attempts calmly slotted by the Cowra fullback, his second after the regular time.
"It just told him to make sure it didn't bounce of the posts," Sullivan said of the final penalty attempt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.