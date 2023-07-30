Karley overcomes another major health hurdle

"Always be determined no matter how hard life gets, just get up and keep going," is the message local woman, Karley Miller, wants people to know as she continues on the road to recovery from another major health hurdle.
Karley, now 25, was born with Sturge Weber syndrome, cerebral palsy and is also legally blind.
In September of 2015 she underwent surgery to remove half of her brain, otherwise known as a hemispherectomy to relieve her drug resistant epileptic seizures and give her some quality of life.
Since then life had been going well for Karley until her latest critical health battle emerged in late June.
Initially it was thought Karley was suffering with the flu, but it soon became apparent something more serious was happening as she lost the ability to walk and talk.
Karley was admitted to Cowra Hospital on June 27, and later that night transferred to Orange Base, before finally being flown to RPA on July 2 for specialist care. There she was placed on life support and diagnosed as suffering fluid on the brain or hydrocephalus.
Karley underwent two separate surgeries over six days - the first at RPA for a temporary drain for the fluid before being transferred to Westmead for the second surgery to insert a permanent shunt, coincidentally on her mother Nikki's 50th birthday.
To everyone's relief, the improvement from surgery was instantly noticeable with Karley conscious, communicating with her family and soon off life support.
Her mother Nikki writing in a GoFundMe post set up for the family said, "Up until this point, our girl had proved the world wrong. With being only the second person in the world to regain movement in parts of her body post op (of her hemispherectomy) that others weren't able to, proves to us she is a fighter. From building a business and becoming a professional photographer, to living on her own and gaining her own employment and had been working at Woolworths, she is determined to be here and she gives it everything she's got to fight through anything and she always has."
Nikki says "Karley continues to defy the odds, she has done so well, she's been on a good run and this is just a seven year glitch which we'll use to refocus and replan life."
Her care at Westmead continues under her specialist neurological team and it is likely they will be there until mid to late August undergoing rehabilitation.
Nikki is also full of praise for her son Braidey who has been there throughout, supporting Karley and his mother.
When Karley fell ill in June, Braidey was the one who organised to get her to hospital and remained close throughout, even sleeping in his car at Orange, while his mother made the three day journey back from Western Australia, where she had been when Karley fell ill.
Nikki describes Braidey as "the best big brother ever, he has been our rock."
As for the rest of her family and the community who have supported the family, helping to cover the cost of travel, accommodation and general living during the ordeal Nikki says "My heartfelt thanks to the community just doesn't seem enough."
"When the world turns to shit and you have no money its really hard" and the community and people generally have been just so generous.
"The outpouring of prayer, donations, messages and love has been overwhelming."
"It means I can stay within running distance of the Hospital."
Anyone wanting to donate to the family should go to the Karley Miller GoFundMe page where nearly $7,000 of a $20,000 target has already been raised.
In addition the community has rallied with Club Cowra and the Yellow House joined forces onthe weekend to auction some of Karley's iconic photography pieces.
Nikki says the "the smart rehab team will take Karley's recovery to the next step and with the fire and grit Karley has truly shown us, it's a slow and steady pace till we get her where she needs to be, and heading home over the mountains and back to Cowra, where we will colour the town purple red and blue."
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.