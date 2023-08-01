World conference members guest speakers at Cowra CWA Evening Branch

Judy Houghton (Cowra Evening) and Linda Willding (Canimbla CWA) were the guest speakers at the July meeting of Cowra Evening CWA branch.
In May, Judy and Linda went to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to attend the 30th Triennial Conference of the Associated Country Women of the World (ACWW). Five hundred delegates attended the conference, including 60 from Australia.
ACWW was founded in 1929 with its Central Office being in London, and now has a worldwide membership of 9 million, spanning 82 countries. ACWW holds a prestigious and respected position on UNESCO. CWA of NSW belongs to the South Pacific Area of ACWW. A
t the conference the previous Coins for Friendship was renamed Rural Women in Action. The South Pacific Area allocated $96,000 to Tonga as disaster aid plus assistance to some Papua New Guinean groups for water projects. These are just two of the many ACWW projects in the South Pacific Area.
The 8-day conference was opened by H.M. Queen Azizah, accompanied by H.M. the King and their son, His Royal Highness the Regent of Pahang, along with the Malaysian Prime Minister. King Charles III also sent his best wishes.
When delegates were not attending business sessions, they were lavishly dined and entertained by Queen Azizah's cultural groups. Traditional dances in the Malay, Indian and Chinese traditions celebrated multicultural Malaysia.
Queen Azizah, who is also the President of the Women's Institute of Pahang, hosted a ceremonial dinner at the National Palace, where delegates and guests travelled in a cavalcade led by a police escort. During the conference four field trips were arranged, including to Multi Media University.
A Malaysian Street Food evening showcased the wonderful food enjoyed at the conference venue, the Marroitt Hotel Putrajaya K.L. The post conference tour included visits to the Women's Institute of Pahang, Penang and Kuala Lumpur, where the group were always welcomed with generous hospitality.
Other places of interest visited included the Batu Caves, the Selangor Pewter Factory, the Petronas Twin Towers and the Floating Mosque in Melaka. Judy and Linda brought their experience to their audience using a video presentation plus a powerpoint of photos from the conference and the post conference tour of Malaysia.
On display were many beautiful items such as the delegates bags, gifts and purchases that Judy and Linda brought back. Ann Apthorpe thanked Judy and Linda with a gift of appreciation.
In other CWA business, President Kaye Kilby presented new member Faye Stockley with her meeting badge and reported on the planting of the special CWA Centenary rose on 28 June at the Rose Gardens, with the Deputy Mayor, Judi Smith in attendance.
A request for help to fund Angel Eye equipment for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Special Care Nursery at Canberra's Hospital for Women & Children was discussed and it was decided to donate $500 to this worthwhile cause.
Cheryl McAlister reported on the Inter-Group Public Speaking competition hosted by Far West Group at Narromine. Cowra's St Raphael's students, Bella Starr and Laura Price were successful.
Rowena Casey reported on the success of the CWA Tea Rooms at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, where 266 volunteers made 43,131 scones plus prepared other food items such as salads and sandwiches for sale.
The generous donations by sponsors including 2 and a half tons of scone mix by the Manilda Group, cream by the Little Big Dairy from Dubbo and 105 dozen eggs by Cowra Farm Eggs were highlighted.
Watch out for Cowra Evening's Pop-up Shop in one of the vacant shops in Kendal Street, planned for September 7 - 9. Anyone interested in attending a future meeting (held on the second Wednesday evening of the month) can contact President Kaye on 0414 805 090.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.