Hair today, gone Oct 18

Cowra's Emma Haslam will be participating in the World's Greatest Shave on October 18.
The Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave is one of Australia's longest running and most well-loved fundraising campaigns.
Now in its 25th year, more than two million people have sacrificed their hair, or donated to someone who has during this time.
Emma will be joining a long list of Australians who have shaved their heads. She is currently raising crucial funds before she takes the brave step of losing her hair.
Any money raised by Emma in the lead up to her World's Greatest Shave will help those facing blood cancer receive the support and information they need, while also driving breakthrough research projects discovering better ways to diagnose and treat blood cancer.
"With no screening programs available and no means of prevention through lifestyle changes, blood cancer is Australia's hidden cancer crisis," Emma said.
"Every day, 53 Aussies are diagnosed with blood cancer, and 16 will lose their life.
"That's why I've decided to take part in the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave," Emma Haslam said.
"It is mainly to raise awareness to the cause, but also I have had family who have had cancer, so there are personal reasons as well," she said of her reasons for taking part.
Emma's goal is to raise $1000, and she is already very close to reaching that target.
"I would like to raise my goal from one thousand, to three thousand, especially with me already being so close to reaching my original goal," Ms Haslam said.
Emma has grown her hair out in order to donate a much larger quantity of hair.
"It wasn't a tough decision to make, I like my hair, but people with cancer, their last problem is their hair," she said.
Emma's shave will take place at a St Raphael's Catholic School school assembly.
If you would like to contribute or sponsor, more information can be found at http://my.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/emmahaslam or scan the QR code.
