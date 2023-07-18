Palletising a shipment: all you need to know

If you take your time and tick all the boxes it's quite easy to palletise a shipment. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

If you're sending cargo, oversized items, or many regular-sized boxes at the same time, it may be necessary to palletise your shipment. This involves stacking your packages onto a pallet to facilitate easy and secure transport.

Pallets come in different types, sizes, and materials. It's crucial that you choose the right one for your specific needs. Otherwise you run the risk of your goods being damaged during shipping.

If you've never done it before, the process of loading and securing your boxes on a pallet can seem like a major pain in the neck. But as long as you take your time and tick all the boxes, so to speak, it's actually quite easy. In this article we go over the basics of palletising a shipment.

The benefits of using a pallet

The advantages of palletising your shipment are pretty straightforward.

Protect your goods

Pallets securely bundle all of your goods together so that they don't come loose, shift around, and become separated from each other. Done properly, pallet freight can easily withstand the rigors of transport for weeks at a time-whether by air, land, sea, or rail. It's the best way to ensure your items are secure and protected.

Ease of movement

Pallets are typically moved using a forklift or pallet jack which are designed with user safety in mind. Because everything is in one place, palletised shipments can be stored, lifted, unloaded, and relocated with ease. Labour is reduced, as is the risk of injury to workers.

Palletising drawbacks

Like anything else, using pallets has its drawbacks. The main disadvantage is the cost of procuring the right pallet. Also, pallets occupy a lot of space on a road freight vehicle, which increases shipping costs. But given that the alternative is a less secure load and higher likelihood of in-transit damage to your goods, these costs are easily justified.

Types of pallets

Below are the various types of pallets. Keep in mind that pallets are different from skids. The former have a top and bottom deck, while the latter only have a top deck. Pallets are more secure and easier to move. These days, skids are mostly used for storage purposes.

Stringer pallet

Stringer pallets have three or four planks that connect and support the pallet's deck boards. They are also known as 2-way pallets. Stringer pallets can only be lifted from two of their four sides.

Block pallet

Block pallets consist of wooden blocks placed around the edges and in the middle of the deck to shore up the boards. Unlike a stringer pallet, a block pallet can be lifted from any of its four sides.

Plastic pallet

Plastic pallets are made of-you guessed it-plastic. In general they are heavier and more expensive than wooden pallets. They also tend to provide a greater level of security, particularly if they have a solid deck. Another advantage of plastic pallets is that they're reusable.

How to load a pallet

Once you select the right pallet for your shipment, it's time to start loading it up. In this section we provide step-by-step guidance on how to properly load your goods onto a pallet.

Box your items properly

Pallets are great for securing loads, but only if your goods are packed the right way. Only use strong, durable boxes that are structurally sound. Even tiny amounts of damage can cause problems. Your goods should be packaged snugly, with any sharp edges covered and cushioned. Fill empty space with packing material. Tape down every flap securely.

Take time stacking your boxes

Pay very close attention when stacking your boxes onto your pallet. It's analogous to building a house: the whole structure has to be solid and sound, beginning with the foundation. Ideally, all your boxes will be more or less the same size. Weigh your boxes and put the heaviest ones down first. The lightest boxes go at the very top. Do not exceed the pallet's weight limitations.

Ensure that your load does not protrude over the edges of your pallet. If your load is uneven or lopsided, even slightly, you'll have to start over again. It should look like one large rectangle with no space between the boxes. Avoid pyramid stacking.

For enhanced security, you can use bands, edge boards, or load protector pads.

Wrap your pallet

Use plenty of shrink wrap (70 gauge is standard) to press the boxes together and prevent them from shifting around during transit. Begin at the bottom, including the sides of the pallet itself, and slowly work your way up, taking care to wrap each section at least three times. Ensure that you're stretching the wrap sufficiently so that it's wound tightly round your containers.