Rotary has outstanding fundraising year

The Rotary Club of Cowra distributed over $72,000 to local and international charities and causes last year.
The Club's 85th Changeover was held at the Cowra Bowling Club on Sunday, July 2.
Outgoing President Bob Griffiths praised Club members on a very successful year, saying of the $72,000 raised, over 70 percent of it had gone to Cowra organisations.
The remaining 30 per cent was used to support National and International Humanitarian causes.
Mr Griffiths said, "Rotarians should all be very proud of our achievements and the difference we have made to people's lives in Cowra and the World."
Rotarian and Past President Ian Docker was presented with a Paul Harris Fellowship, the highest award in Rotary, "in appreciation of the tangible assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations between peoples of the world."
Rotarian, Richard Muggridge, received The Fred Arnold Trophy, named after the Club's first president in 1938, for his contribution as Bulletin Editor and attendance officer for many years.
Ian Docker was also named Cowra Rotarian of the year, whilst Brian Dawes, Ray Kelly, Brian Marsh, Neil Napier, and Bob Griffiths received 100 percent attendance acknowledgement.
A special award was made to Rotarian, Past President Allan Vorias on achieving 50 years of Membership. Allan joins Peter Chivers, (53 years) and Bryan Dawes (51 years) as the clubs longest standing active Members.
President, Bob Griffiths then formally inducted Wayne Mckay as President for 2023-2024 in front of a large gathering of 69 guests, including Waynes's friends and family.
The Cowra Rotary Club is a small club of 32 Members, four, soon to be five, of whom are female, and they are always looking for new members. If you feel that you would like to join the team and get the satisfaction of helping the community, and the world community, please email the club on cowrarotaryclub@gmail.com or phone Membership Director Ian Docker, 0437672229, President Wayne McKay, 0428259345, or Past President Bob Griffiths 0412458443.
You can also help Rotary by donating your empty bottles and cans eligible for the container deposit scheme, and any unwanted car truck or tractor batteries.
Bottles, cans and batteries can be dropped off at the Rotary shed, rear of the old Target Car Park' on Saturdays, or contact the club for pickups. cowrarotaryclub@gmail.com or Brian Marsh 0459574781, Bob Griffiths 0412458443
Last financial year the club raised over $15,000 from bottles, cans, and batteries.
The full list of their donations are as follows;
Assissi Centre Uganda $350.00.
Aust Red Cross / Cowra Branch $200.00.
Australian Rotary Health Fund $1,500.00 Research in Aust. This year Mental Health.
Books For Babies $155.00 Every Child born at Cowra Hospital Receives a book.
Books for the Outback $1,000.00.
Centurion Member Contribution $400.00 Polio Plus Programme to eradicate Polio.
CINC $5,000.00 General Programmes.
CINC Love Bites Programme $3,000.00.
Cowra and District Band $500.00.
Cowra Cancer Action Group $1,000.00.
Cowra Eisteddfod $1,000.00 Students with Special Needs Section.
Cowra High School $650.00 Presentation day including science encouragement awards.
Cowra Historical Society $2,000.00 Repairs to premises after flooding.
Cowra Hospital Aux $1,000.00.
Cowra Public School $250.00 Presentation day.
Cowra SES $250.00.
Eugowra Flood Appeal $3,500.00.
Festival Duck Race Charity (CYC) $1,500.00 Cowra Youth Council Share of Profit to go to nominated charity.
Fighting for the Kids $2,000.00. Supporting Programme for local disadvantaged youth.
Fiji School Solar Project $1,000.00.
Inner Wheel Club of Cowra $300.00.
Interplast $500.00 Sends volunteer plastic and reconstructive surgeons to Asia pacific Region.
Lachlan Legacy $500.00.
Mulyan School $250.00 Schools Spectacular and Presentation day.
National Youth Science Forum $950.00 Sending a Cowra Student.
Operation Cleft $2,000.00 Providing free cleft repair surgery in Bangladesh (6 ops).
PCYC Cowra $5,000.00.
Pigmy Child Centre $1,000.00 Protection of vulnerable children.
Polio Plus Club Donation $1,000.00 Eradication of Polio in the world.
Rawcs - Dilli Project Club Donations $5,000.00 Rotary Aust World Community Service.
Rawcs - Dilli Project Member Donations $2,450.00 Youth and Community Learning Cente in Dilli, Timor Leste.
Rawcs National Flood Appeal $1,000.00.
Riding For Disabled Cowra $7,400.00.
Romac $1,000.00 Rotary Oceania Medical Aid for Children.
Rotary Foundation $1,000.00 Supporting Rotary Internationals Programmes including Polio.
Ryla $950.00 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Program - Stassi Austen.
Rypen $1,600.00 Rotary Youth Programme of Enrichment Camp (4 Students).
Salvation Army $500.00 Red Shield day.
Samantha Sculthorpe $250.00 Defibrillator Pads for Children.
Seikei Student Exchange Program $2,000.00.
Shelter Box $5,000.00 Turkey Earthquake and Pakistan Floods.
St Raphaels School $450.00 Presentation day including science encouragement awards.
St Vincent De Paul, Cowra $500.00.
Waugoola RFS $500.00.
Weigelli Centre $2,000.00 Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation.
Western Care Lodge Orange $500.00 A facility used by many Cowra Families.
Young Conservatorium of Music $2,400.00 Singing and music lessons for special needs groups in Cowra.
Total donations $ 72,255.00.
