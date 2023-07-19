Rotary has outstanding fundraising year

The Cowra Rotary Club is a small club of 32 Members, four, soon to be five, of whom are female, and they are always looking for new members. If you feel that you would like to join the team and get the satisfaction of helping the community, and the world community, please email the club on cowrarotaryclub@gmail.com or phone Membership Director Ian Docker, 0437672229, President Wayne McKay, 0428259345, or Past President Bob Griffiths 0412458443.