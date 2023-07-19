Magpies win puts them into second spot

Cowra's Reserve Grade encountered a tough Mudgee side in Mudgee on Sunday and came away deserving winners.
The final score at 34-18 at full time, pushed the Cowra Magpies into second place, and if they win two out of the last three games, it will cement them in the top two for the semi finals.
The last time the Cowra Magpies and Mudgee Dragons met in April, the score was much closer, the Magpies getting away with a 22-18 win.
A more consistent effort from the team saw the Magpies improve on the score this time around.
"We started a bit slow but once we got into it, everything started going our way and we got on top quickly," coach and captain, Will Ingram said.
He nominated Mitchel Hatch as a standout player for the weekend, gaining the player's player and the best and fairest points.
Stevie Ingram, he said, was also a standout player, having a big game, setting up tries and crossing the try line himself.
"Overall, though, the entire team played well, not a single player falling back into a lull," he said.
The only downside for the team, Ingram said, was an injury to Daniel Hatch who only played 30 minutes of the first half before coming off with a shoulder injury.
"With the bye this weekend, we'll try and look at getting him in to get some treatment," Will said.
This weekend the Magpies have a bye, which gives them more time to rest and recuperate before they face the Lithgow Wolves at home on July 30.
"Lithgow are always tough," Will said.
"No matter whether they're having a good year or a bad year, if we don't come with the right attitude they'll make us look silly," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.