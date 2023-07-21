Dependable trusted advisers

Local accounting firm, Accounting Beyond the Numbers is one of the most experienced firms in the Cowra region and can assist clients with all taxation and business matters.
Accountants, Paul Ryan and Sharryn Markham have over 30 years of business and 31 years of accounting experience between them, offering the best expert knowledge when it comes to business and taxation compliance.
Both Paul and Sharryn are Associates of the Institute of Public Accounts of Australia, each holding Professional Practice Certificates and are both Registered Tax Agents.
Accounting Beyond the Numbers recently expanded the firm by welcoming on Makenzie Felton as a Trainee Accountant. Makenzie completed her HSC last year and joined Paul and Sharryn in March. She is currently studying towards a Diploma of Accounting.
With Paul and Sharryn's accounting knowledge and business experience, they can analyse a business, highlight opportunities as well as weaknesses, review margins, analyse inventory, advise on business structures and inter-generational planning.
Accounting Beyond the Numbers offers complete confidentiality and uses the latest technology and accounting software to ensure all clients an efficient and up to date service.
"We love to talk to our clients and encourage visits to our office or a phone call to discuss any matter," Paul said.
"Our aim is to be your dependable and trusted advisor - your first point of contact for any taxation or business advice. As a result of COVID-19 and the floods in our region, the relationship between a client and their Accountant is more valuable than ever.
"We offer a fresh approach built upon years of business experience and accounting knowledge, which gives you an advantage relating to someone who has a focus on small to medium businesses."
The vision of Accounting Beyond the Numbers is unchanged since they opened in September 2020, working with integrity, reliability, respect, confidentiality and service.
"Whatever your situation, we will strive to provide you effective solutions with your best interests in mind. We make it our business to be involved in your business by providing taxation advice, general advice and educating you on tax matters as we take you beyond the numbers," Paul said.
Accounting Beyond the Numbers are specialists in Individual Income Tax Returns, Business Tax Returns, Self-managed Superannuation Fund administration, GST reporting and bookkeeping services.
We can be found at our new premises, 80 Kendal Street, Cowra by phoning 0263149616 or at www.accountingbeyond.com.au.
