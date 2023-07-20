Cowra Guardian
800 wines undergo the taste test at Cowra wine shows

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
July 20 2023 - 2:49pm
Judging has been underway since Monday in this year's Cowra Wine Show and Australian Single Vineyard Wine Show.

Local News

