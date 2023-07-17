Celebrating 60 years of entertainment

The rehearsals are over and it's time to celebrate for the members of the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society (M and D) this weekend, as they take to the Cowra Civic Centre stage for their Diamond Anniversary Concert show.
Simply called 'Celebration' the production showcases a variety of songs and memories from past M and D productions and others that have not yet graced the Cowra stage.
Since May 1963 the M and D has been bringing good quality family-friendly entertainment to the people of Cowra and district. Beginning with the musical 'Sally' the local society has now presented almost 150 stage productions.
In addition, the M and D has regularly presented fundraising concert shows, and special performances at local events such as the Cowra Show and the Festival of International Understanding. During that time almost 2,000 locals have been part of M and D productions.
As well as celebrating the M and D's 60th birthday, the show also commemorates the 30th anniversary of the formation of the society's own choir The Cowra Vocal Ensemble, who will be bringing a selection of popular songs and show tunes from its extensive repertoire.
'Celebration' is a show that looks back over the past 60 years. It features performers ranging in age from eight to 80, some reprising roles they played before and some paying tribute to performers of yesteryear.
In a very special tribute one of Cowra's most accomplished performers Lisa Core-Flanagan will be singing the song 'Look for the Silver Lining' from the 1963 production of 'Sally'. In that show the title character of Sally was played by the late Joan Ford, a life member of the M and D. Joan would later go on to be Lisa's singing teacher.
In addition to Lisa, 'Celebration' features some of Cowra's best known stage performers including Carl Erle, Jenny Friend, Norm Palazzi, Lawrance and Robyn Ryan, Penny Simpson and Melissa Stewart. It also welcomes exciting emerging talent including Elliott Bennett, Annabelle and Kailli Buckley, and Imogen and Seamus McCormick.
'Celebration' will be performed at the Cowra Civic Centre on Friday July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at 7pm and on Sunday, July 23 at 2pm.
Tickets are priced at $30 for adults, $25 for Concessions and $10 for Children. They are available from the Cowra Civic Centre box office or on-line at the Cowra Civic Centre website.
'Celebration' is sure to be a very entertaining and delightful experience. It's a show of music, memories and laughter; truly a fitting tribute to the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society and its six decades of contribution to Cowra entertainment.
