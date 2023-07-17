Cowra Guardian
Celebrating 60 years of entertainment

By Lawrance Ryan
Updated July 17 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 10:14am
The rehearsals are over and it's time to celebrate for the members of the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society (M and D) this weekend, as they take to the Cowra Civic Centre stage for their Diamond Anniversary Concert show.

