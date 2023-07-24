Committee expected to meet in September

Cowra Shire Council is forming a CBD committee and expressions of interest are now open for interested community members to join.
Chair of the CBD Working Group for Council, Cr Sharon D'Elboux, said the expression of interest forms are now available on the Council's web site under the "news" tab.
"People who are interested just have to fill out the form and answer two simple questions giving a brief outline on why they want to become a member of the CBD Committee and letting us know what skills, ideas or experiences they can bring to it.
"The expressions of interest are open for two weeks and will close on Thursday, July 27 and we are looking for enthusiastic, creative people to fill the five business and three community representative spots.
"I would encourage anyone interested to apply and strongly encourage representatives from our Indigenous community and youth to put themselves forward.
"The CBD Working Group will meet soon after the closing date to review the applications and prepare a report for the Council meeting of August 28.
"I would expect the new committee would meet for the first time in September meaning they should be well placed to make the most of Small Business Month in October too," she said
Council has already appointed five councillors, they are; Councillors Paul Smith, Cheryl Downing, Sharon D'Elboux, Erin Watt and Bill West.
Additional representatives, one each, from Business Cowra, Cowra Tourism and Biz HQ will be nominated by their representative organisations.
Cr D'Elboux said the announcement the new committee would be formed has been met with "strong, positive and welcoming" comments, with each of the Council representatives being approached by people wanting more information and how to apply.
A Strategic Plan for the CBD is one of the outcomes she would like to see.
Expressions of Interest will be accepted up until 4pm on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Hard copies are available at the Council's Customer Service Centre.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
