Cowra to celebrate National Tree Day

Cowra Shire Council is celebrating National Tree Day on Friday, July 28 at the Cowra Adventure Playground and is encouraging the community to join in with a community tree giveaway planned from 1pm till 3 30pm.
Lions Club will be hosting a BBQ from 12.30pm
Local students from Year 5 and 6 have been invited to participate in National Tree Day learning activities.
There will be representatives and information from Cowra Shire Council's Biosecurity Officers, Local Land Services, Birdlife Australia and Landcare.
Cowra mayor Bill West said National Tree Day is a great opportunity to learn about the benefits of trees in our community.
"The benefit to the environment of planting trees is well recorded and understood, but none-the-less we encourage people to continue to plant trees in the appropriate places," he said.
National Tree Day has grown into Australia's largest community tree planting and nature care event. The program is a call to action for all Australians to get their hands dirty and give back to their community.
Cowra Shire Council has been involved in National Tree Day for at least 25 years.
Mayor West said they have been involved for so long to recognise the value of trees to amenities in the Cowra community, as well as the broader environment.
For more info on National Tree Day go to https://treeday.planetark.org/
