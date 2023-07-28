Cowra Guardian
Cowra to celebrate National Tree Day

July 28 2023 - 1:51pm
Cowra Shire Council has a long history with National Tree Day and planting trees in other community events. File photo.
Cowra Shire Council is celebrating National Tree Day on Friday, July 28 at the Cowra Adventure Playground and is encouraging the community to join in with a community tree giveaway planned from 1pm till 3 30pm.

