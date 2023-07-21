The anatomy of a new author

New author Megan White loved to write during high school and university, but always in a wishful way.
"I have loved writing since I was about 15 years old, I just didn't tell anyone and I would sit in my room late at night and just write," Megan who has just released her first novel, The Anatomy of Songs, said.
Growing up in Cowra, there was limited resources for her about literature and writing your own books, but as she expanded her horizons, Megan became even more committed to making her dream to become a writer come true.
"Book clubs have become a thing of the past in small towns, but they don't have to be," Megan said.
"The problem is people say they don't like reading, but they just haven't found the right stories for them," she said.
Passionate about both physiotherapy and writing novels, Megan spent six years of her life developing 'The Anatomy of Songs', where her love for both subjects merged.
"When I really decided I wanted to be a writer was in university, studying physiotherapy," she said.
"I remember looking around and all of these people loved physio in the same way I loved stories.
"I didn't want to give up on physiotherapy because I loved learning and I love being a physiotherapist but I also loved writing just as much, so I merged them.
"It's hard juggling being a physiotherapist and an author, but its definitely worth it," Megan said.
After many rejections and moving to the United Kingdom, Megan had given up on trying to publish her novel, until New Dawn Publishing contacted her eager to help develop and publish the book.
Originally published as a stand alone book, New Dawn Publishing encouraged her to continue on with the story.
A rough draft of a follow up book is already underway.
The Anatomy of Songs, is an adult dark fantasy book.
"Science fiction was very much male dominated, men writing about men, and it's really refreshing and encouraging that it's not like that anymore," Megan said.
In The Anatomy of Songs one of Megan's main characters is a healer by day.
When the sun sets, however, she becomes the city's most notorious assassin. Under her father's command, she's hunting her biggest target yet.
The other main character is a crowned prince - the target.
"You put bits of yourself into all of your characters, I have done that especially with my flaws," Megan said of the book
The book evokes emotions from it's readers with it's budding love triangle and it's tragic happenings.
