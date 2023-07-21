Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

The anatomy of a new author

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
July 21 2023 - 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra's Megan White, physiotherapist by day, author by night.
Cowra's Megan White, physiotherapist by day, author by night.

New author Megan White loved to write during high school and university, but always in a wishful way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.