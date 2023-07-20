Thought provoking children's book a tribute to Tom Sharkey

A geologist, a renovator, a real estate agent, a restauranter; Teighan Laino has worn many hats, but somewhere between motherhood and the loss of her dear friend Tom Sharkey, who grew up in Cowra, she finally began her dream of writing for children.
Following the death of Tom in 2019 Teigan, who lives in Newcastle, says she began writing because it helped her process some of the pain.
"That's when my first book "Tom Shark" was born," Teigan said.
The book, illustrated by Alejandra Lopez, launches on August 8, 2023.
Pre-orders can be made through Amazon.
In Tom Shark Tiegan tells the story of a young shark who had a successful career and a life he'd worked hard to achieve.
Beneath the surface Tom was struggling an inner battle - oceans of emotions swirling inside him.
He kept these feelings to himself, until one day it all became too much, and he swam away.
In Tiegan's powerful and thought-provoking story, Tom's family and friends come together to spread the important message of mental health and how to reach out for support.
Written in rhyme and accompanied by Lopez's beautiful illustrations, Tiegan's book reveals the depths of sadness, depression, and grief, while also offering hope and healing through teaching readers ways to support their mental health and how to be kind to themselves.
Each purchase of Tiegan's book will contribute to mental health services for children.
"I am so excited that I am now embarking on my career as a writer," Tiegan said
Throughout her entire school life Tiegan studied drama and attended a performing arts high school.
"I was always an avid story teller. I don't know when exactly I decided to give up on my aspirations and follow what I thought was expected of me, but that's what I did," Tiegan said.
"I completed my science degree and regularly changed jobs as I struggled to find something that I felt excited about," she said.
"My mother has always documented our lives in baby/childhood memory books. She recently dug up my kindergarten binder to show me.
"The question asked was 'what do you want to be when you grow up?'. I had answered 'write books'.
"Almost 30 years later I can finally say "here I am," Tiegan said.
If you or someone you know needs help contact:
Kids Helpline - 1800 551 800 kidshelpline.com.au
headspace - 1800 650 890 headspace.org.au
Reachout - ReachOut.com
Lifeline: 13 11 14 lifeline.org.au
Beyond Blue - 1300 224 636
