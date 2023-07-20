Cowra Guardian
Thought provoking children's book a tribute to Tom Sharkey

July 20 2023 - 11:28am
A geologist, a renovator, a real estate agent, a restauranter; Teighan Laino has worn many hats, but somewhere between motherhood and the loss of her dear friend Tom Sharkey, who grew up in Cowra, she finally began her dream of writing for children.

