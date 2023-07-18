A unique challenge for vets

On the morning of Thursday, July 13, 2023 the Cowra Golf Golfers who elected to commence play before 10am had the unique challenge to try and see the flight of their golf ball in the foggy conditions.
After the fog cleared, ideal weather conditions prevailed with blue sky.
From a field of 30 veterans, who played their 9 hole stableford competition commencing at the 1st Tee, Mark Stirling was the winner with 20 points, but just one point clear of the runner up Ray Kelly.
Veterans 9 hole event
The eight prize winners are listed in their stableford score order of merit, with their stableford scores for the nine holes and the Veterans 18 hole handicap they played off:
20 Mark Stirling (18).
19 Ray Kelly (17).
18 Jefferey Macpherson (16).
18 Greg Currie (25).
17 Alan Luff (32).
17 Ken Harcombe (9).
17 Robert Morgan (7).
16 Bill Brown (35)*.
*On a countback from other players with 16 points.
These prize winners will have their handicaps reduced by three, other competitors will have their handicap increased by one shot.
Pro Comp 18 hole event
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with all golfers playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
The events was strongly supported with 46 number of entrants including 6 Visitors from Orange Golf Clubs, being four from Duntryleague and two from Wentworth. Cowra member Patrick Ryan won the day with the impressive score of 41 stableford points.
1st Patrick Ryan 41 (points).
2nd Robert Morgan 38.
3rd Craig Jeffries 37.
4th Peter Kirwan 37.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: Jefferey Macpherson 35, Anthony Hamer 35, John Herrett 34, Mitch Shepherd 34, John Holmes 33, Tom Ferson 33, Ryan Howard 33.
Nearest the pin
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson. Won by: Peter Kirwan 240cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Won by: Tom Ferson 250cm.
Last Saturday, 68 players competed in the Individual Stableford and Flemings Handiskins Round 2.
A Grade (0-17) - 1st Place - Steve Johnstone: 39 c/b. 2nd Place - Michael McLeish: 39. 3rd Place - Michael Brooks: 38
B Grade (18 +) - 1st Place - John Newton: 42. 2nd Place - Dean Murray: 39. 3rd Place - Paddy Ryan: 38
Handiskins Winner - Dean Murray
Subway NTP's - 5th - Braydon Chew: Hole in 1. 7th - Jason Hyeronimus: 160cm. 14th - Andrew Butchmann: 272cm. 16th - Jeff MacPherson: 75cm. Leigh Browne Building NTPs. 3rd - Peter Kirwan: 120cm. 10th - Chris Baratto: 142cm
Congratulations to the winners of the competition and to all those who competed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.